3 Army men, 2 militants killed along LoC

Militants attack in Tral
Nazim Ali Manhas / Rising Kashmir NewsMendhar / Srinagar, Oct 21:
At least three Army men and two militants were killed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sunday afternoon.
Defence sources said a group of heavily-armed militants attempted to infiltrate into this side of LoC in Sunderbani, Rajouri but the Army men challenged them and both sides exchanged heavy gunfire.
“On Sunday about 1.45 pm, Army in Sunderbani sector along the LoC had a fierce gunfight with the heavily-armed intruders. The patrol killed two intruders and recovered two AK-47 rifles from them,” a Defense spokesman based in Jammu said.
He said immediate reaction from other posts effectively cordoned the area and the search and destroy operation was in progress.
During the gunfight between, sources said, three Army men were killed while both militants were also gunned down while an Army man, who suffered injuries during the gunfight had been airlifted to Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialized treatment.
Meanwhile, militants late Sunday evening carried a “sniper attack” on the Army camp at Madoorah, Tral in south Kashmir, local news gathering agency GNS reported.
The news agency reported that Jash-e-Muhammad outfit had claimed responsibility of the attack.
GNS quoted JeM’s spokesperson Mohammad Hassan as saying in a statement that JeM had started avenging the killing of innocent people in Kulgam by launching “sniper attacks” on Army camps.
“An army personnel Vinay Kumar was killed and several others were injured seriously in the attack,” GNS quoted the JeM spokesman as saying. “The attacks will continue in the coming days.”