3- day Wushu championship concludes in Srinagar

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

The three-day-long district level Wushu championship -2020 concluded on Saturday, which was held at Gindun Ground Rajbagh.

Around 250 Wushu players from different clubs and schools of Srinagar of all the divisions in both boys and girls - mini, sub-junior, junior and senior players participated.

On the valedictory function, former home minister Nasir Aslam Wani was the chief guest, while Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar Manager Gindun Ground , Bulquis Mir (Director Water sports) and Nisar Hussain (President Awardee) were the guest of honours. Besides those present at the occasion included Adnan Showkat, V P Judo, Sadat (VP) Wushu association of J&K, Ajaz Hassan, Rameez Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, Irfan Ali, Omar Bhat Aamir SaleemMohammad (noted sportsmen) and General Secretary District Wushu Association Maqsood Rather were present at the occasion.

The championship was organised by District Wushu Association Srinagar, under the guidelines of Wushu Association of J&K.

Awards to the winning players were given away by the Chief Guest Nasir Aslam Wani, during his speech, He appreciated the efforts of District Wushu Association for organizing the Wushu championship in COVID -19, following the guidelines of the government and making the youth of District Srinagar fit and boosting their morale.

He encouraged the medal winners during the function and appealed the youth of J&K to adopt sports as sports sports is the only medium to win the hearts of the people and now a days sports has become profession where the player can earn name and fame for the country and state.

He congratulated Wushu Association of J&K for their efforts for the prominence of this combat sports in the entire UT J&K. He appealed the government for establishing state Wushu academy as Wushu is the only sports in the which has won medals at the Asian Games, world championship and Asian championship. And moreover the first ever Dronacharya award (Highest award in the country for coaches).

General Secretary District Association Mohammad Maqsood Rather during his welcome address congratulates all the participants and their parents for making the event a grand success. He thanked the Chief Guest for sparing his valuable time for the function and always remain available for the prominence of Wushu sports in the District Srinagar.

Overall trophy went to District Srinagar Wushu academy whereas runner up trophy went to Indoor sports academy

He also thanked J&K Sports council for providing the facilities to organise the championship.