2nd semester EVS paper ‘leaked’ on social media, KU postpones exam

May 11, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The question paper of Environmental Science (EVS) of Under Graduate 2nd semester was leaked on Saturday, hours before the examination.

As soon as the paper was leaked on social media, the University of Kashmir postponed the examination.

The exam of EVS of 2nd semester 2018 batch was scheduled to commence at 3.pm on Saturday, but the paper was being circulated on social media, students said.

Controller examination KU, Farooq Ahmad Mir, “We have postponed the examination of EVS".