2nd Rehman T20 Cup Andergam Pattan 2018

Fazim’s 91 helps Blue Star in big win
Rising Kashmir News:Andergam, Aug 30:
In the ongoing Rehman T-20 Cricket tournament Blue Star Nahidkhai defeated HCC Reds Handwara by 87 runs in the 3rd quarter final match of the tournament here at Andergam ground.
Earlier, Blue Star Nahidkhai (BSN) won the toss and elected to bat first. While batting first BSN posted a huge total of 205 runs on the board, in which Fazim fired 91 runs and Reyaz scored 19. Fazim misses ton when he got out on 91 runs. For HCC Reds Handwara, Mudasir, Rasik and Sajad took 2 wickets each.
In reply, HCC Reds Handwara failed to chase the target and lost the match by 87 runs. For HCC, Irfan was the highest scorer who made 26 and Rasik contributed 24 runs.
For Blue Star, Maqsood and Afaaq took 3 wickets each, while as Aarif took 2 wickets for his team. Fazim was given man of the match award for his brilliant batting show of 91 runs.
Maqsood was given Best Moment of the match award for his all-round performance of 18 runs and took 3 wickets. Blue Star Naidkhai with this win qualifies for semis, Blue Star team became the 3rd team to qualify for semis.The other two teams who have already qualified for semis are Friends XI Tangmarag and YCC Yadipora.