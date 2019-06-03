2nd Ramazan Volleyball Championship Concludes

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Week long 2nd Ramazan Cup Volleyball Championship 2019 concluded here at Volleyball Court Hassanabad Srinagar. Rehmat Volleyball Club defeated Barkat Volleyball Club by 2-0 and lift the title. In the tournament which saw participation of eight local teams.

Altaf-Ur-Rehman (Sports Director, Islamia College) was the chief guest while as Mr. Tariq Rashid Ghani (President, Hussaini Sports Club), Vilayat Sheikh (V. President, JKHSC), Zahid Hussain (Treasurer, JKHSC) and Ahsan Ali (Secretary, Hussaini Sports Club) were among guest of honours. Chief Guest distributed the prizes among the winner and runner up teams.

At last President Hussaini Sports Club, Tariq Rashid Ghani presented vote of thanks to all guests, participants & organizers who made this Ramazan Cup successful. The championship was organized by JK Hussaini Sports Club.