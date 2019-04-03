2nd phase polling staff randomisation held at Udhampur

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The second level randomization of polling and presiding officers for General Election 2019, was conducted on Tuesday by the District Election Authority.

As per an official, the randomization was conducted by NIC through its pre-devised software in the presence of General Observer, Kahan Singh Pannu and District Election Officer (DEO) Dr. Piyush Signal.

It was informed that there are 169 polling stations in AC-60 Udhampur, 149 polling stations in AC-61 Chenani assembly segment and 206 polling stations in AC- 62 Ramnagar assembly segment.

The DEO said that there is a total requirement of 679 polling parties comprising 2716 polling personnel, of which 30% are reserved. He informed that second training of poll personnel is scheduled to be held on April 3 & April 5 of April in four sessions.

Among others present were Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri.