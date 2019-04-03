2nd phase of polling staff randomisation held at Srinagar

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Polling parties constituted, staff assigned assembly constituencies

The second phase of randomization of polling staff for polling stations of the Srinagar district was held Tuesday under the supervision of the District Election Officer Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in presence of concerned election observers.

During this phase of randomization the polling staff selected during the first phase of randomization was grouped into polling parties and assigned assembly constituencies.

Presiding and polling officers were also selected during the process. Sufficient staff was also reserved for poll duty during the randomization.

Training for the selected polling staff will be held on April 9 and 10. Controlling officers were instructed to ensure presence of the randomized staff for the training.

The first phase of randomization of polling staff for 857 polling stations of the district was held on March 25 during which the staff was randomly selected for poll duty in the district.

Concerned officers including DDEO, AROs, Nodal Officers, District Informatics Officer among others attended the randomization process.

The third phase of randomization will be held one day before polling during which the poll staff will be assigned polling stations.