2nd National Judicial Pay Commission holds regional conference in Sgr

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Judge Supreme Court of India and Chairman 2nd National Judicial Pay Commission Justice P. V. Reddi visited Jammu and Kashmir along with member Justice R. Basant and member Secretary of the Commission Vinay Kumar Gupta.

The official spokesperson said that the Commission had detailed deliberation with the Judicial Officer of Jammu & Kashmir.

Registrar General, J&K High Court welcomed the Chairman and Members of the Commission and opened the discussion.

Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik, gave a detailed presentation on Pay Allowance, Amenities and Advances, etc. including retirement age of the Judicial Officers. Later an open house discussion was held in which Judicial Officers raised issues related to pay and allowances.

The retired Judicial Officers led by former District & Sessions Judge Harbans Lal highlighted their demands related to fixation of pension, medical facilities, security to retired District Judge, home orderly, etc.

The Commission heard the in-service officers as well as retired judicial officers patiently and sought certain clarifications from the Judicial Officers on the consultation paper prepared by the commission. The Judicial Officers thanked the commission for visiting the State of Jammu & Kashmir and hearing views of the Judicial Officers both serving and retired.

The meeting ended with the vote of thanks by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik.