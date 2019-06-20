June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K bags 7 medals in at Hyderabad

For the first time in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, Taekwondo team bagged seven medals, including 1 gold , 1 silver and 5 bronze in '2nd India Open International Taekwondo Olympic ranking Championship (G1 level)' which was held at Gachibowli Indoor Sports Complex , Hyderabad.

Twenty five countries participated in the championship including some Olympic ranking teams like Afghanistan, Australia, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Amandeep won gold, Mufti Sauleh silver Achutam Dev Singh, Afreen Hyder, Sadia Tariq , Zain Nazir and Salvi Saini bagged bronze.

Afghanistan clinched the senior overall title both in male and female categories while as India stood 2nd in the medal tally.

It was for the very first time when J&K Taekwondo participated in an Olympic ranking international event sanctioned by World Taekwondo with the support of Master Atul Pangotra who is International player/referee / referee chairman of Taekwondo Federation of India.

J&K Taekwondo Association President. D N Pangotra and its spokesperson Subash Shastri congratulated the whole team for giving their best in the championship.