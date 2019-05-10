2nd Arnis National Seminar concludes

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The five-day National Arnis Training and Referee Seminar was organised by the Maharashtra Arnis Association in collaboration with Arnis India Federation from 1st to 5th of May 2019 at Hill Range High School Panchgani Mahabaleshwar Maharashtra.

The moto of the Seminar was the promotion and development of Arnis Sports in all over India.