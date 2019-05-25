2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25, 2019 | Rk Online Desk

Authorities restored 2G Internet services on mobile phones in three districts of Kashmir on Saturday.

The low-speed service was restored in Budgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts as the situation was relatively calm.

However, 3G and 4G services continue to remain suspended in the valley.

Authorities had suspended internet service on mobile on mobile phones on on Thursday evening soon after militant commander Zakir Musa was trapped in the forces cordon in Tral area of South Kashmir.