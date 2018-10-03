29000 Anganwadi centres without ration for 2 years

DCs didn’t meet even once for procurement process
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 02:
The 29,000 odd Anganwadi centres in the State have been running dry for the past two years as the Social Welfare Department (SWD) has failed to provide food and nutrition supplies to these centres, forcing children and lactating mothers to stay away from the centres.
The department under the previous Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government failed to procure any nutritional supplement for the Anganwadi centres.
Sources in the department said the District Level Procurement Committees across the State headed by respective Deputy Commissioners did not meet even once to kick-start the procurement process.
Sources said the funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore each year allocated under Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) scheme have lapsed in past two years while the nutrition meant to be provided to the children of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) and other categories among poorest of the poor has not been purchased for the past two years.
Fifty percent of the total amount is provided to the State at the beginning of the new financial year by the Government of India.
The funds are also meant to provide nutrition to out of school adolescent girls along with lactating mothers and pregnant women.
In the past two years, the funds for nutrition procurement have been unused with the department because of the failure of Deputy Commissioners not convening meetings of the Purchase Committees.
To overcome the delay caused by the non-meeting of the District Level Procurement Committee, the State government had constituted a State Level Procurement Committee (SLPC) to sanction the procurement of nutrition.
The SLPC mandated to meet under the Mission Director ICDS has also failed to meet, leading to further delay in purchase of nutritional products for Anganwadi centres.
The non-procurement has also been the result of a robust supplier-official nexus, which has not let any outside company become a supplier in the State.
A high-ranking official in the department wishing anonymity said the nexus runs so deep that the lab tests of the supplied samples of new companies are always poor.
As per the official data, the Anganwadi centres have only been receiving rice from the Food Corporation of India.
The other food items including pulses, grams, edible oils, and salt have also not been provided at all to these centres in the past two years.
The PDP-BJP government had been either diverting funds in the past two years or letting them lapse.
Secretary Social Welfare Department, Farooq Lone confirming that the department had not procured nutritional items for Anganwadi centres in the past two years.
“We have now decided to decentralize the system,” he said. “The Panchayats would be in place and all the procurement will be done by them at their own level.”
He said in the coming days, the department will also seek suggestions from the stakeholders along with sending a team to the states which have employed best practices in implementing ICDS scheme.
He said the department is mulling to involve agro-based industries of the State which could supply the nutrition under the scheme.
Lone said under the Potion Abhiyan, the malnourished children would also be provided nutrition along with the already entitled ones under ICDS in Anganwadi centres.
“We want the system to be transparent. The procurement has to be done at the level where it is needed,” Lone said about the “supplier-official nexus” allegations.