29 tested positive for Zika virus in Jaipur: Official

Press Trust of India

Jaipur

As many as 29 persons, including three pregnant women, have been tested positive for Zika virus in Shastri Nagar locality of Jaipur so far, an official said Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Veenu Gupta told reporters that 29 persons have been tested positive for Zika virus in the city and efforts are on to contain the spread of the virus.

She said several Health Department teams conducted household surveys in Shastri Nagar area, where fogging was done besides taking up other measures for the vector control.

The officer said blood samples of 450 people, including 168 pregnant women were taken for examining the presence of Zika virus and 29 of them were tested positive.

She also said the Centre's Vector Borne Disease Control Programme team was presently in Jaipur to monitor the situation.

 

