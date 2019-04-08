29 polling parties dispatched for snowbound Gurez valley

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day after the constitution of polling parties during the third phase of randomisation, polling parties were dispatched to snowbound Gurez and Tulail valley.

The official spokesperson said that in view of the inclement weather conditions in Gurez, the polling parties were dispatched three days before the elections. A total of 29 polling parties were dispatched to Gurez including 20 reserve staff under the supervision of District Election Officer Bandipora Dr Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza. The district administration had made adequate boarding and lodging arrangements for polling parties.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh accompanied the polling parties up to Razdan top. Owing to the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road the teams travelled up to Zkhushi in vehicles where from they walked on foot up to Korakbal. Adequate arrangements were made to carry the teams in the vehicle up to Dawar.

DEO Bandipora said that adequate arrangements were put in place for smooth travel and medical teams were also accompanying the polling parties to deal with any kind of exigencies. He said the polling teams have reached Dawar on Sunday evening where they will stay for the night and will be dispatched to other places including Tulail on Monday morning.