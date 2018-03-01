About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

28-year-old killed, another injured as snow avalanche hits Tulail

Published at March 01, 2018 09:34 AM 0Comment(s)3132views


28-year-old killed, another injured as snow avalanche hits Tulail

Agencies

Gurez

A 28-year-old person was killed and another suffered injuries after a snow avalanche struck at Tulail area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday evening.

SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfkar Azad told news agency GNS that two persons were injured after they came under the avalanche at Hassangam-Malangam area of Tulail.

The official identified the duo as Abdul Aziz Beigh (28) son of Ghulam Mohammad Beigh and Haleem Beigh (24) son of Sheer Beigh, residents of Malangam.

Both the injured were immediately shifted to sub-district hospital Tulail where Abdul Aziz succumbed to injuries, SSP said

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top