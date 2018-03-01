28-year-old killed, another injured as snow avalanche hits Tulail

AgenciesGurez
A 28-year-old person was killed and another suffered injuries after a snow avalanche struck at Tulail area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday evening.
SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfkar Azad told news agency GNS that two persons were injured after they came under the avalanche at Hassangam-Malangam area of Tulail.
The official identified the duo as Abdul Aziz Beigh (28) son of Ghulam Mohammad Beigh and Haleem Beigh (24) son of Sheer Beigh, residents of Malangam.
Both the injured were immediately shifted to sub-district hospital Tulail where Abdul Aziz succumbed to injuries, SSP said
0 Comment(s)