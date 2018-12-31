272 died in accidents in Kashmir this year

Srinagar tops with 353 road accidents
Srinagar tops with 353 road accidents
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 30:
On December 7, Muzaffar Ahmad Khan offered Friday congregational prayers at a local Masjid at Singpora, a village located along Srinagar-Baramulla highway, not knowing it would be his last religious obligation.
After prayers, he moved to his house where his wife was waiting to join him on a ride to her sister’s house.
Khan, 32, started his motorbike, while his wife, Asiya sat on the back of the two-wheeler.
She held Khan with her Henna-covered hands.
The two, married barely a month ago, set for a ride to Halmatpora village in Kupwara where they were invited by Asiya’s sister for a post-marriage feast, a Kashmiri tradition.
But the special Wazwan feast was not in their fate.
“The couple was critically injured in a road accident on the highway at Tapper near Pattan. They were shifted to the nearly hospital but they breathed their last together,” said deceased Khan’s friend Sameer.
According to Police, this year 272 persons were killed in road accidents across Kashmir valley with Srinagar city topping the tally of road accidents and deaths.
The Police data reveals that 2006 road accidents occurred across Kashmir and Ladakh region with Srinagar witnessing highest 353 road accidents in 2018 (up to November).
A total of 272 persons died in road accidents across the Valley with Srinagar witnessing highest 42 killings on roads this year.
Deaths
Of the 272 deceased, the highest 225 persons died in accidents involving four-tyre vehicles followed by 46 persons in two-wheeler accidents and one person was died in a three-wheeler accident.
Srinagar witnessed the highest 42 deaths in road accidents followed by Anantnag with 37, Leh with 32, Awantipora with 25, Ganderbal with 21, Baramulla with 19, Budgam with 16, Pulwama with 14, Kupwara with 13, Sopore and Kulgam with 11 each, Bandipora with 10, Shopian with nine, Handwara with seven and Kargil with four.
Accidents
Of the 2006 accidents, the highest 1565 accidents involved four-wheeler vehicles followed by 401 two-wheeler vehicles and 40 three-wheeler vehicles.
Police said Srinagar city witnessed the highest 353 road accidents in Kashmir, followed by 268 in Anantnag, 221 in Baramulla, 143 in Kulgam, 140 in Budgam, 137 in Kupwara, 119 in Leh, 112 in Awantipora, 108 in Handwara, 105 in Sopore, 101 in Ganderbal, 59 in Kargil, 58 in Bandipora, 48 in Pulwama and 34 in Shopian.
A senior Police officer said among the many reasons of so many accidents was rash driving and lack of driving sense coupled with rise in vehicles.
“There is a need to spread awareness on road, inculcate a sense of careful driving like using helmets and following traffic rules,” he said.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani told Rising Kashmir that Police was working in coordination with its traffic wing to reduce the pattern of road accidents in the Valley.
“Police in coordination with Traffic Police is working and conducting audit of accident sites in the Valley to understand the pattern of accidents so that these accidents are reduced,” Pani said.
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Transport research wing, Jammu Kashmir recorded over 22,000 road accidents between 2014 and 2017 with an average of over 5000 accidents every year.
Year 2014 witnessed 5861 accident and 2015 witnessed 5836 accidents.
The number of accidents slightly came down to 5501 in 2016.
However, it again rose to 5624 in 2017.
Over speeding, driving on wrong side, difficult terrain, weather and rise in vehicles are seen as reasons behind the road accidents and subsequent deaths in these incidents.
As of March 2018 there are 16,57,433 vehicles registered in the State, the number which was 1, 63,849 in 2017 and 1,12,776 in 2016.
This indicates a rise in the vehicle registration in the State during the last three years.
Similarly, there has been increase in issuing driving licenses in the State during last nine years with the State Motor Vehicles Department issuing 5,85,878 non-commercial and 22,881 commercial licences from 2009 to 2017.
Last year, the department issued 68,404 non-commercial and 2158 commercial licenses compared to 51,443 non-commercial licenses and 1472 commercial licences issued in 2016.
javid@risingkashmir.com