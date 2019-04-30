27 years on, missing Sajad’s family continues to seek justice

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Despite elapsing 27 years since their ‘missing’ beloved Sajad Ahmad Bazaz of Hazratbal Srinagar was arrested allegedly by Border Security Force (BSF) men from his home, the family here continues to seek justice—demanding his whereabouts.

The family of missing Sajad said that Ahmad was arrested by the BSF men on 12 February 1992 but since then they don’t know about his whereabouts. “BSF men who were accompanied by one person namely Azad (informer) came to our house during which they arrested Sajad,” Sajad’s brother, Fayaz Ahmad Bazaz told local newsgathering agency Kashmir News Service (KNS).

He added they went from pillar to post to know about the whereabouts of Sajad but failed to get any information regarding him. “Our father also lost his life on 14 February 2018 in the struggle of finding Sajad’s whereabouts,” he said.

Bazaz further said that they also knocked the door of a court where the case is subjudice at present, saying that “an informer (Azad) who had left the Kashmir was arrested in Bihar on 05 April, 2019, who is yet to be produced before the court.”

“Our all efforts failed to yield any result as no favourable result came out in the last 27 years,” he said, adding that after Azad’s arrest, they are hopeful that their beloved will be traced soon. Sajad’s brother later appealed the higher ups to help the family in tracing their beloved.

Congress' Jalore candidate stoned

Jaipur Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Congress nominee from Jalore Ratan Dewasi's car on Monday, when he reached Heerpur polling station, police said.

Dewasi escaped unhurt, but his driver sustained minor injuries, they said, adding additional police force was deployed as a precautionary measure.

Three youths of the Kalbi community and BJP supporters pelted stones at Dewasi's car, Jalore SP Keshar Singh said.

He said Congress supporters also reached the spot after the incident, leading to an altercation between both groups.

"The situation is completely under control. So far, no case has been registered in the matter," he added.

Youth dies while pruning popular tree in Anantnag

Srinagar: A 25-year-old youth died on Monday after he fell from a popular tree in Larkipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Reports reaching GNS said that Firdous Ahmad Sheikh (25) son of Gul Mohd Sheikh fell down from the popular tree while pruning it Larkipora. In the incident. Firdous suffered critical injuries in his head.

Firdous was immediately removed to district hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said. A police officer also confirmed the incident.