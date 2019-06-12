27 rescue teams to be deployed

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board Umang Narula Tuesday took a meeting to review the arrangements to be made for providing rescue facilities in case of any emergent situation during the forthcoming Amarnathji yatra.

Narula informed Governor that a total of 27 Rescue Teams would be deployed during the forthcoming Yatra.

“These teams will be drawn from the personnel of J&K Armed Police, SDRF and the NDRF and equipped with all rescue equipment including Oxygen Cylinders. 11 Mountain Rescue Teams (two more than last year) from the J&K Armed Police will be deployed to help women and sick yatris in negotiating difficult stretches on the yatra routes,” he said.

It was informed that a total of 12 Avalanche Rescue Teams viz 11 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and 01 team of CRPFwould be deployed along both the routes. Of these, 7 teams would be deployed along the Pahalgam route at Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Zojibal-Nagakoti; Sheshnag, M.G.Top, Panjtarni, Cave and 5 teams along the Baltal route at Baltal, Domel, Railpatri, Brarimarg and Sangam Top.

Besides, 4 Search and Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also being deployed at Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni and Baltal.

The rescue teams equipped with necessary paraphernalia shall be deployed at critical stretches, particularly between Railpathri and Brarimarg, forewarning yatris about shooting stones and landslides.

It was decided that effective strength of the rescue teams would be increased from 10 to 15 and SSPs of Ganderbal and Anantnag districts shall fix RD wise jurisdiction of rescue teams.

It was also decided to introduce Common Access Protocol (CAP) in the yatra area, linked with Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) at Sonamarg and Chandanwari to enable all yatris and others present in that grid to receive SMSs in case of emergent situations on any network. This would be in addition to Priority Call Routing (PCR) portal which will help to prioritize the calls of officers associated with Disaster Management, even if there is congestion in the communication network.

The meeting was attended by V.K.Birdi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CKR; Shailendra P. Singh, Deputy Inspector General, CRPF; B.K.Jha, Deputy Inspector General, BSF; Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB; Aamir Ali, Director, Disaster Management, J&K; Col Kulbir Singh, Deputy CDR, HQ, 3SECT RR; Col R R Laddha, CO 8 Kumaon; Col Sanjiv, Deputy CDR, HQ 1 Sector RR; Khalid Jehangir, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Altaf Ahmed Khan, SSP Anantnag; Hashmat Ali, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and Khalil Ahmed Paswal, SSP Ganderbal attended the meeting through video conferencing.