26th State Football Championship

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK Police, DFA Srinagar play 1-1 draw in a fighting contest

In the ongoing State Football Championship, 2nd League match was played between DFA Srinagar XI and J&K Police Football team on Saturday at Turf Ground.

Both the teams played aggressively right from the beginning. In the 22nd minute of Ist half, Farhan of DFA Srinagar XI made an excellent attempt but the ball touched the crossbar. Immediately in the 25th minute, Ateed Shafi of DFA Srinagar XI made another attempt but goalkeeper made a tremendous save. J&K Police consolidated their defense and foiled all attempts of DFA Srinagar.

In the 43rd minute, Sandeep of J&K Police made a brilliant attempt but missed the target.

In the 2nd half, J&K Police made some brilliant moves and it was in 63rd minute Faisal Rashed of J&K Police scored a marvelous goal.

DFA Srinagar XI left no stone unturned to equalize the score but the solid defense of J&K Police did not allow them to penetrate.

It was in the 81st minute of the second half that DFA Srinagar XI was awarded a penalty kick, Wasiq of DFA Srinagar XI missed the target and it was the agility of Farhan of DFA Srinagar who scored a goal after a rebound from J&K Police goalkeeper.

Both the teams exhibited thrilling and exciting football, dribbling and short passing, which made the spectators spellbound. The match ended with 1:1 goal draw.

Sunday Fixture: The last League match will be played between DFA Srinagar XI and Real Kashmir at TRC Ground at 4 pm. The Championship is being organized by J&K Football Association.