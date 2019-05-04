About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

26th State Championship in Football 2018-19

In the ongoing State Football Championship, the first League match was played between Real Kashmir FC and J&K Police Football Team at TRC Ground today the 3 May 2019. The Real Kashmir dominated the game in the first half and made some splendid moves which kept the spectators spellbound. They tried to penetrate the solid defense of J&K Police XI but could not find the net in the first half of the match. In the 20th minute of 2nd half J&K Police sticker made an excellent effort at the Real Kashmir goal but missed the target. The second half of the match was evenly balanced and both the teams made certain good moves at each other’s Goal but could not score. The match ended with goalless draw. J&K Police, Real Kashmir & DFA Srinagar have to lock horns with each other in the league matches to decide the winners of the Championship. The match was witnessed by a good number of spectators and Zahid Ahmad Lone, Sports Officer J&K Police was the Chief Guest the match.

