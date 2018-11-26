260 dengue cases reported in Delhi in one week

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
At least 260 fresh cases of dengue have been reported over the last one week in the national capital, taking the total number of people diagnosed with the vector-borne disease this season to 2,406, according to a municipal report released Monday.
Of the total number of cases, 811 were reported this month till November 24.
Also, 466 cases of malaria and 154 of chikungunya have been reported this season, it said.
Of the 2,406 dengue cases this year, 374 were recorded in September, 58 in August, 19 in July, eight in June, 10 in May, two in April, one in March, three in February and six in January.
Two malaria cases were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July, 82 in August, 138 in September and 130 in October, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.
Doctors have advised people to take precautions to ensure there was no breeding of mosquitoes inside their homes and also urged people to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets.