26-yr-old Pulwama youth killed

Fayaz was shot while he was on a walk outside his house
Fayaz was shot while he was on a walk outside his house
Javid SofiPulwama, Sep 03:
A youth was shot dead at Chewa Kalan village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday during clashes that erupted after a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in over a dozen villages.
Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, son of Mohammad Ahsan Wani, of Chewa Kalan was critically injured after the government forces fired at him during clashes which, as per locals, erupted in the village when some youth pelted stones at the government forces.
Local from Chewa Kalan said a party of government forces while retreating from the neighbouring Gusoo village, one among over a dozen villages where a massive anti-militancy operation was launched jointly by Army, paramilitary CRPF and J&K Police Monday morning, was pelted stones by some youth.
“The government forces fired bullets and one of which hit Fayaz in the head near the earlobe,” a local from Chewa Kalan said.
The injured youth was shifted to the District Hospital Pulwama.
Medical Superintendent D H Pulwama, Dr Abdul Rashid Para said the youth had firearm injury and was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared him brought dead.
Fayaz’s body was taken to his native village in the afternoon where a large number of people participated in his funeral raising anti-Indian and pro-freedom slogans.
Later, he was buried at his village graveyard.
Fayaz, a graduate, was doing his apprenticeship at a private clinical laboratory in Pulwama.
A youth from Chewa Kalan said Fayaz was off on Monday and was on a routine walk a few yards from his house when he was hit by a bullet.
Fayaz, the youngest among siblings, leaves behind his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
A senior Police official said they had registered an FIR in this incident and were ascertaining facts.
Earlier, Monday morning the Army, paramilitary CRPF and Police launched a massive search operation in over a dozen villages including Bellov, Kuchepora, Dadoora, Shangharpora, Murran, Mitrigam, Putrigam, Rohmu, Fresipora and Gusoo.
During searches, clashes were reported from Murran and Chewa Kalan, a neighbouring village of Gusoo.
Locals said a couple of youth received pellet and tear smoke shell injuries.
“Around three injured were received from Murran and Chewa Kalan,” authorities at District Hospital Pulwama said.