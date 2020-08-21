26 top militant commanders killed in 7 months: DGP

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

'No civilian killing near gunfight sites in 2019, 2020'

Around 26 top commanders of different militant outfits have been killed in the last seven months, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Thursday.

The DGP said that the structure of militancy had been targeted by the forces and most of the militant groups were leaderless for the past many years.

"Many youth have been brought back and Pakistani network which is motivating youth in J&K to pick up arms through social media and other means is also being continuously monitored," Singh said addressing a news conference in Handwara.

The DGP said despite challenges, "safety of people" was being ensured and there had been "no civilian casualty" in 2019 and 2020 in any law and order situation or at any gunfight site.

"Protecting interests of the people is our prime concern and every possible step is being taken to ensure it," Singh said.

The DGP visited north Kashmir's Baramulla and Handwara a day after two militants, Naseeruddin and Danish, were killed in a gunfight with the forces at Ganipora area of Kralgund in Handwara on Wednesday.

Singh said that the situation in north Kashmir was improving and with the killing of Sajad Hyder and Naseeruddin along with two Pakistani militants Usman Bhai and Ali Bhai alias Danish who were involved in major militant activities, the forces were expecting slowdown of militant activities in the area.

He said both these militant commanders were pressuring and motivating youth in north Kashmir to join militant ranks.

The DGP also complimented the Police in Handwara for busting the narco module in the district and said that the case was being further investigated by the NIA.

He said Srinagar city one way or other way had been affected by militant activities but at present the quality of information was much better because of which successful operations had been carried out in the recent past.

He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and DIG, North Kashmir, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary.

The DGP first visited Handwara where he interacted with policemen.

Commander 7 Sector Brig Mahipal Singh Rathore, Dy Commander 7 Sector Col Narinder Nath, CO 32 RR Col S P

Singh and SSP Handwara G V Chakravarthy were also present on the occasion.

The DGP then visited Baramulla and interacted with officers and policemen and also inaugurated Dry and Wet canteens in DPL, Baramulla.

Singh said the infiltration of militants from across the Line of Control had reduced because of strong security grid and the number of youth joining militant group has also seen decline in J&K.

The IGP Kashmir said that in the recent past the forces were massively engaged with the COVID lockdown and militants taking advantage of it managed to attack the forces.

He said that continued anti-militancy operations had resulted in the killing of a number of militants and their commanders.

Brig Mahipal Singh Rathore said the security grid on the borders was very strong.

However, because of the weather conditions and other factors on borders some militants managed to sneak here and added that during the last three months all militants who managed to cross the LoC had been gunned down.

He said the families had an important role to play in bringing back the "misguided" youth from militant ranks.

The DGP also appreciated the commitment and resolve of J&K Police and other forces for bringing down militant activities in these districts.

He said J&K Police’s effective response to different situations had earned appreciations and rewards for the organization adding that facing all these challenges successfully had given laudable results.

He said the had to continue coordinated efforts to ensure long lasting peace in J&K.

The DGP said that it was because of the selfless service of the force that J&K Police had been honoured with the highest number of President’s Police Medals for Gallantry this year.

He said J&K Police along with the other forces would continue its efforts to safeguard the interests of the people and the India by achieving "mission peace" in Jammu Kashmir.

He reiterated that Police was committed for peace and order in J&K.

"Elements inimical to peace have to realize that public order is beyond any compromise and activities endangering peace and tranquillity would be dealt sternly under the law of land," the DGP said.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom and SP Handwara G V Chakravarthy briefed the Police chief regarding the security scenario and mechanism in place to ensure peace and order in their respective districts.

