26 timber smugglers held in Sopore: Police

Noor ul HaqSopore:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 26 timber smugglers from Rampur village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A senior police official in Sopore told Rising Kashmir that after a written complaint by forest department of wanton loot in Rampur forest area of Sopore by timber smugglers, a team of Sopore police immediately swung into action and arrested 26 timber smugglers.
“After various complaints by forest department, Sopore police swung into action and arrested 26 timber smugglers. Earlier the timber smugglers were asked to surrender and stop wanton loot of forest but they didn't respond positively to the call of police. Last night, we raided Rampur village and arrested the timber smugglers,” said SDPO Sopore Mashkoor Ahmad.
He said that the crackdown against timber smugglers will continue in the area.
Last month in July, 17 timber smugglers were arrested by Sopore police from Rajpora village of Sopore.
The picturesque villages of Rampur and Rajpora are situated in the dense forests in Sopore outskirts. From last many years there were reports of wanton loot of timber by smugglers in Rajpora and Rampur areas of Sopore with forest department taking no serious action.