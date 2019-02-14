26 students hurt in mysterious blast in Pulwama school

Javid SofiPulwama, Feb 13:
At least 26 students were injured in a mysterious explosion at a private school in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
The explosion occurred inside a school building of Madrasa Fallah-i-Millat at Singo Narbal, a village in vicinity of Kakapora in Pulwama district.
The explosion took place inside a class room for students of 10th standard for which 37 students were enrolled.
Local residents and police said the explosion occurred at around 2 pm, injuring over two dozen students.
The injured were shifted to three different health facilities in Kakapora, Pampore and Pulwama.
Health authorities in Pulwama said 26 injured students were received at PHC Kakapora, SDH Pampore and DH Pulwama out of which 14 were referred to SMHS Srinagar and Bone and Joint hospital Barzulla for specialised treatment.
Doctors at these facilities said most of the students were having injuries in limbs and other lower body parts.
One among the injured students, who was admitted in District Hospital Pulwama with foot injury, said they their English class had just finished and their English teacher had barely left the class room when the explosion took place.
"All of sudden, the benches were shaken. I fell unconscious and don’t know what happened thereafter," he said.
A parent, whose son is reading in the school and was taking tuitions, said he was involved with his routine schedule at his house when he heard a bang.
"Initially, I didn't pay much heed to it," he said adding once announcements were made on mosque loudspeakers about the explosion inside the school, he rushed to the spot.
"It was horrific. The children were withering in pain, the floor of the classroom was littered with blood, men and women were wailing and crying beating their chests," he recalled.
People started ferrying the injured students to different hospitals in their private vehicles and there was chaos and confusion.
"Many minor students including my son, a 5th grade student, had fainted," he said.
SSP Pulwama, Chandan Kohli told media that an explosion took place inside class 10th at Narbal village caused injuries to 16 students.
"All of them are stable and 10 were referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar," he said adding an FIR was registered in police Station Kakapora and investigations taken up.