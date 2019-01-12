26 PDD and R&B employees suspended in Budgam

AgenciesSrinagar
The district administration in the central Kashmir district of Badgam on Saturday suspended 26 employees of Power Development Department (PDD) and Roads and Buildings (R&B) for remaining absent from duties, an official spokesman said.
He said following complaints Additional District Magistrate (ADM) today conducted surprise checking of different government department in Badgam today. During the checking 21 employees of PDD and R&B were found absent.
The ADM ordered their immediate suspension, he said adding further action under rules has been initiated.
