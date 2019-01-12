About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

26 PDD and R&B employees suspended in Budgam

Published at January 12, 2019 06:03 PM 0Comment(s)1365views


Agencies

Srinagar

The district administration in the central Kashmir district of Badgam on Saturday suspended 26 employees of Power Development Department (PDD) and Roads and Buildings (R&B) for remaining absent from duties, an official spokesman said.

He said following complaints Additional District Magistrate (ADM) today conducted surprise checking of different government department in Badgam today. During the checking 21 employees of PDD and R&B were found absent.

The ADM ordered their immediate suspension, he said adding further action under rules has been initiated.

[UNI]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top