26 journos killed in Pakistan in last five years, none punished

RK Web News

Srinagar

Twenty-six journalists were murdered in Pakistan in the last five years (from May 2013- May2018) and none of the killers have been punished, a report formulated by ‘Freedomnetwork’ and launched recently states.     

Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported on Saturday “The report (by Freedomnetwork), formulated by ‘Freedomnetwork’, was set to be launched on November 2 — the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists — it was delayed due to the sit-in at Faizabad and protest rallies against Supreme Court’s decision on Aasia Bibi.”

“According to the report, launched in the National Press Club, during the period from 2013 to 2018, 26 journalists were murdered,” reported Dawn.

