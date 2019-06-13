About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 13, 2019 | PTI

26 illegal stone-crushing plants closed in Kathua

Authorities have closed down 26 stone-crushing plants that were found to be illegally-operated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

District Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal gave the order to close the plants located near Keerian-Gandial village as they did not have any no objection certificate and licence.

Kunday said the district administration would ensure that no illegal mining was done in the Ravi basin and Ujh river.

 

(Representational picture) 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 13, 2019 | PTI

26 illegal stone-crushing plants closed in Kathua

              

Authorities have closed down 26 stone-crushing plants that were found to be illegally-operated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

District Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal gave the order to close the plants located near Keerian-Gandial village as they did not have any no objection certificate and licence.

Kunday said the district administration would ensure that no illegal mining was done in the Ravi basin and Ujh river.

 

(Representational picture) 

News From Rising Kashmir

;