26 employees suspended in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 12 :
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai today suspended 26 government employees for remaining absent from duties, during a surprise inspection to various offices in Budgam.
During the inspection, 21 employee of Power Development Department (PDD) and 5 employees of Roads and Buildings (R&B) departments were found absent from their duties without any authorization.
The ADDC ordered on spot suspension of the absent employees. He said that the government has adopted zero tolerance against the dereliction of duties by employees.
He further directed employees to perform their duties regularly in letter and spirit and ensure prompt services to the general public.