26 employees found absent in Baramulla

July 02, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Nearly twenty six employees of different departments were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties in north Kashmir's Baramulla town on Monday.

Officials at Baramulla said that Tehsildar Baramulla Safiya Abdullah Monday inspected various government offices during which 26 employees of various departments were found absent from their duties.

"16 employees of Executive Engineer R&B, 5 employees of SE R&B, 3 employees of NHW Sub Division and 2 employees of R&B civil sub division were found absent unauthorizedly from their duties. A legal action has been initiated against the absentees," officials said.

On the occasion, the Tehsildar Baramulla said that similar inspections shall be conducted on a routine basis so that the punctuality of employees is ensured.