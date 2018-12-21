26 auto rickshaws penalized for using uncalibrated metres

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 20:
On the directions of Transport Commissioner S.P Vaid, a Joint team of officers of Legal Metrology, Transport and Traffic Departments conducted an extensive checking in Jammu city areas for ensuring the functioning of fare meters by auto rickshaws.
According to an official, to ensure that each and every auto rickshaw ply on fare metres, a joint team was constituted by the Transport Commissioner which upon checking 67 auto rickshaws found 26 violating the norms.
Accordingly, the team booked the autorickshaw operators for violations and a fine of Rs 13300 was imposed and recovered from the 14 defaulters.
The Transport Department has fixed Rs 33 for first 2Kms and Rs 14 for subsequent kilometres, the official said.