257 militants, 91 forces personnel including 45 cops killed in 2018: DGP

• 260-300 militants still active in Kashmir
• Will investigate harassment of militant families
• 260-300 militants still active in Kashmir
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Dec 31:
The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Monday said 257 militants and 91 forces personnel including 45 policemen were killed in militant violence in 2018, which is highest in last decade.
“Forty five JKP men and 46 other force personnel were killed in Kashmir during militancy violence in 2018,” Singh told reporters at PHQ Jammu, here.
He said at least 257 militants were also killed by forces across the Valley in the outgoing year.
The militant violence and casualties in 2018 was higher in last eight to ten years.
Singh said these figures show successful anti-militancy operations. “However, it is not a good indicator with regard to loss of lives, though the operations were major success.”
He said in last thirty years, the State is facing militancy in which not only police and other forces personnel have been killed. “Besides, civilians have also lost lives in the violence. It is a cause of concern for us.”
The DGP accused Pakistan of sponsoring militancy in the State by training militants and pushing them across the Line of Control (LoC). “They run the militant activities in Kashmir by misleading local youth and motivating them to join militant ranks”.
He said all militant outfits including Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen suffered severe jolts this year with killing of their commanders and large number of militants.
“In a fit of rage, militants tried to harass police men and their families,” he said adding, “Militants also killed innocent civilians in the name of informers”.
He hailed civil society for raising their voice against killing of civilians and police personnel.
The DGP said the infiltration from across the LoC in 2018 was sizeable.
“Pakistan pushes militants from across the LoC after the killing of militants in Kashmir to ensure their number does not go down,” he said.
Singh disclosed that 260-300 militants were still active in Kashmir.
“We are tightening border grid and intensifying anti-militancy operations across the State to end militancy in the State,” he said.
In response to a question about harassment of militant’s family, DGP said, “We will look into it. If the family has been unnecessarily harassed, we will take action.”
On coordination between militants of different outfits, he said if militants are working in coordination, it is their strategy. “But, we are also working in coordination with other security agencies, and will strengthen our anti-militancy strategy.”
The DGP appealed Kashmiri youth to focus on their career instead of falling prey to Pakistan sponsored propaganda and focus on their studies.
On looting of weapons from residence of Congress legislator in Srinagar, he said, “This incident cannot be ignored. Every incident is significant for police. In these incidents, we also find our weakness and accordingly, take corrective measures to avoid repeat of such incidents.”
Singh disclosed that police was likely to install more CCTV cameras in Jammu city.
“We are preparing our plan to put more cameras in the Jammu city. Besides, we will be upgrading already installed CCTV cameras in the city,” he said.
Of 42 CCTV cameras installed in Jammu city, only three are functional.
In Kashmir, 70 CCTV cameras have been installed but they don’t have night vision.