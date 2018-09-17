25300 candidates appear in KAS (Prelims) exam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 16:
Around 25300 candidates appeared in J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2018 conducted smoothly by Public Service Commission (JKPSC) at 65 examination venues across the State on Sunday.
According to Controller Examinations, JKPSC, Khalid Majeed, the examination was conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm, in which 25354 candidates appeared in forenoon session and 25310 in afternoon session with an overall percentage of 72.70% in forenoon session and 72.50% in the afternoon session.
He said 34873 candidates had applied for appearing in the exam.
Khalid said 92 senior level KAS officers, deputed by the General Administration Department, oversaw the conduct the examination held under the overall supervision of the Principals/Heads of the different institutions who were designated as Supervisors for the exam.
He said in the sub-centres located in Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kargil, Leh and Rajouri, the examination was conducted under the overall supervision of the concerned Deputy Commissioners who were designated as Custodians/Coordinating Supervisors.
“The sensitive exam material was transported to the respective examination venues under the supervision of the Magistrates appointed by the Deputy Commissioners and the Police assistance was provided for safe transportation of the same,” he said.
Khalid said the JKCC Exam-2018 is being conducted to make selections against 70 posts in the Junior Scale of the J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (Gazetted) Service and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.
Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman, Latief-uz-Zaman Deva thanked the administration for ensuring smooth conduct of the state’s prestigious examination.
He also thanked the media for their support by way of timely publication of the various notifications/ notices relating to the examination.