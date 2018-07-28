2.52 lakh Amarnath pilgrims pay obeisance

AgenciesSrinagar
Fresh batches of pilgrims left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps on Saturday morning for the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2.52 lakh yatris had paid obeisance since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage from June 28.
Meanwhile, 663 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, base camp for Baltal and Nunwan base camps.
About 200 pilgrims, who had night halt at different camps, have paid obeisance at the cave shrine since early this morning.
A fresh batch of pilgrims, including women and sadhus, left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for first halting station at Chandanwari on the traditional track, connected by road. However, majority of the pilgrims continued their journey towards the next halting station, they said adding the yatris who had night halt at Chandanwari also left for next station early this morning.
Similarly fresh batch of pilgrims left Baltal base camp for the holy cave shrine early this morning despite cloudy weather.
They said the pilgrims started their foot journey towards the cave shrine early this morning. The pilgrims after covering the 14-km-long hilly track are expected to reach the holy cave in the afternoon to pay obeisance.
Similarly, they said, pilgrims who had night halt at cave shrine after darshan, have also started their return journey towards Baltal base camp.