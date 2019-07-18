About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

25000 patients avail benefits of free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat

CS sets target of issuing 55% ‘Golden Cards’ by Aug 31

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Wednesday chaired a video conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to review the status of implementation of the flagship Health Insurance Scheme-Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), in the state.
Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department Atal Duloo, Director SKIMS, Soura Dr Omar Javid Shah, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Principal GMC, Jammu, CEO, State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat and other senior officers were present in the meeting.
Emphasizing the need to cover all the 6.30 Lakh eligible families, Chief Secretary set a target of issuing Golden Cards under Ayushman Bharat to 55% of the eligible individuals by 31st August, 2019.
At present 37% eligible individuals covering 57% of the eligible families have been issued Golden Cards and 25000 of these beneficiaries have already availed benefits of free medical treatment under the scheme in various Government and Private Hospitals including SKIMS Soura where more than 2000 patients have availed benefits followed by GMC, Jammu and GMC, Srinagar.
The Chief Secretary also reviewed the district wise status of the number of patients who have availed benefit under the scheme. He directed the DCs and CMOs to ensure that all eligible individuals who go to the empanelled Hospitals for medical treatment avail the benefits of free treatment under the scheme.
Ayushman Bharat scheme provides a health cover of Rs 5 Lakh per family per year. There are 6.30 Lakh poor and vulnerable families entitled for health cover under Ayushman Bharat in the state as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC). Patients can receive free treatment in empanelled Government or Private Hospitals. As many as 127 Government and Private Hospitals are empanelled under the scheme in the state.

 

