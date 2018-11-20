250 passengers evacuated after heavy snowfall at Zojila

82 vehicles stranded on highway
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
Around 250 passengers were evacuated while 82 vehicles were stranded along the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila on Monday.
Police said they launched a massive rescue operation after a fresh spell of heavy snowfall at Zojila and evacuated several stranded vehicles and passengers.
“Rescue teams of Jammu Kashmir Police assisted by the Beacon personnel started the rescue operations on the Srinagar- Leh highway at Zojila after several vehicles and passengers got stranded due to heavy snowfall in the area,” a Police spokesman said. “After strenuous efforts, the rescue teams managed to safely evacuate all the 250 stranded passengers and 82 vehicles which include 70 trucks, 4 buses and 8 light motor vehicles. All these vehicles and passengers were shifted to Sonamarg by the rescue teams.”
Police said the rescue operations were started at 2.30 am and that the concerned territorial officers were part of the rescue operations.
Meanwhile, drivers commuting on the Srinagar-Leh highway have been asked to use chains on their vehicles before undertaking their journeys.