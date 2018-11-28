250 militants active in Kashmir: DGP

Javid AhmadSrinagar
Director General of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said 250 militants were still active in Kashmir Valley.
In a press conference here and while briefing about the gunfight in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Singh said 230 militants have been killed in anti-militancy operations in the valley so far.
Two militants including LeT chief commander Naveed Jhatt were killed in the gunfight at Kuthpora village of Budgam district.
DGP said they will approach Pakistan through competent authorities and ask them to claim the body of Jhatt.
The slain LeT commander is said to be a resident of Multan area of Pakistan and police claims he was a prime suspect in the assassination of senior journalist Dr Shujaat Bukhari.