2.50 lakh visit Tulip garden this season

May 01, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Tulip Garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan hill witnessed 2.50 Lakh visitors this spring season, spanning more than a month.

The garden named as Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, which was opened for visitors on 25 March as closed 28 April, received an overwhelming response from both locals, tourists from other states of India as this spring season.

According to official figures, the garden witnessed an increase in visitors this year compared to 2018 and 2017.

Deputy Director of Floriculture Department, Nazir Ahmad Reshi told Rising Kashmir that 2.50 lakh people visited the Tulip Garden.

“This year there was a tremendous increase in the population of visitors whether the visitors were from Kashmir or outside the state,” Reshi said.

He said the garden witnessed a footfall of 1.83 Lakh people in 2018 and 1.45 Lakhs footfall had been witnessed in 2017.

“Approximately there was 2.5 per cent of foreigners, 20 per cent of tourists from other states of India and remaining visitors are from the Valley,” Deputy Director Floriculture department said.

Reshi said there will cherry plantation in the garden for the next year.

Situated on the foothills of Zabarwan hill near famous Dal Lake, the garden was first opened for public in 2008 and it is spread over an area of about 15 hectares.

The garden has attracted many crews of the film and TV industry in the past besides local and other state tourists.

However, the revenue from the garden to the Floriculture Department was less than what the department has spent on its plant material and maintenance.

“In total, we spend around Rs.1.5 crores every year on the garden including maintenance, plant material,” said Reshi.

But, “We earn around Rs.18 lakhs from visitor entry tickets,” he said.

This year the department also increased the green space so that tourists can enjoy their time in the garden while the area of water channel was also doubled to add attraction to it, Reshi said.

Around 12 lakhs tulips of 51 varieties were planted in the garden in the garden this year, he said.

“The department imported around 40,000 Hyacinth tulip bulbs from which tourists were fascinated,” the official said.

When in full bloom the tulips spread a rainbow of red, orange, purple, white, pink, parrot and yellow colours on the precincts and the garden has been described as a ‘florimarvel’ by cultivators.

In 2014 World Tulip Summit Society declared it the second-best tulip garden in the world.

Reshi said that cultural programmes, photography competitions and other activities were held for the visitors this season.

With the aim to boost and promote floriculture in Kashmir Valley, the Tulip Garden was conceived, conceptualized and created by the former chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

