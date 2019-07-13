250 candidates offered appointment at HMMU’s mega Job fair

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU) in collaboration with over 25 companies organized Job Fair here today in which around 500 candidates trained under Himayat Programme participated.

The event was launched by Chief Operating Officer, Himayat Mission Management Unit, Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM), Kapil Sharma and other officials of HMMU, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) and various Project Implementing Agencies.

Himayat-DDUGKY is implemented on Private-Public-Partnership (PPP) mode, where organizations registered with Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) Government of India implement the programme as Project Implementing Partners (PIAs).

About 500 candidates participated in the job fair out of which 250 candidates were offered appointments by the various employers with salary range of Rs 1.20 lakhs per annum to Rs 2.16 per annum marking an important event for the participating trained candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Sharma expressed the hope that in future more youth will be provided training for gainful employment under Himayat. He also exhorted the youth present on the occasion to venture out of J&K to explore better opportunities in private sector.

The fair provided a platform to skilled candidates with career options available in various leading organizations under one roof.

More than 25 reputed companies including Dominos, Maruti Nexa, Easy Day, Barbeque Nation, Team Lease, Oyo, KFC, Park Hotels, Burger King, Express Bees, Myntra, Swiggy, Portea, Life Plus Nursing Bureau, K4 Enterprises, Dr IT BPO, Gamma, CERT, Hero, Motherson, Relaxo, SBI Card, G4 Securities etc., participated with more than 1000 vacancies as recruiters to recruit maximum number of trainees for various verticals and offered jobs in different sectors like Telemarketing, Banking and Finance, Retail and Sales, Front office, Automobiles, Hotel and Tourism etc.