25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' negligence

June 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died under mysterious circumstance even as her family alleged medical negligence by the doctors at MCH hospital Sheerbagh Anantnag in south Kashmir.

According to the family, the woman, Shobi Jan wife of Mohammad Hussain Bhat of Sarnal Anantnag, complying with the advice by the doctors, walked into the hospital on the morning of June 25 (Tuesday).

She was asked to take tea and snacks before her delivery which, according to the family, was fixed at 2 p.m. by the doctors.

They said that no doctor turned up at the scheduled time and she was kept waiting.

A female attendant accompanying Shobi observed that there was no movement of fetus inside the womb and she rushed to inform the doctors, the family said.

“However, there was no response from the doctors and Shobi was kept waiting and waiting till 11 p.m in the night when she was taken to labour room,” they said.

In the labour room, they said, Shobi was left unattended and no one from the family was allowed to enter.

“Finally she was taken to operating theater at around 3 a.m. and it was not opened for hours,” they said.

It was at around 6: 30 a.m. that the operating theater was opened and “that too when the police team reached the hospital,” the family said.

“This is a murder and strict punishment shall be taken against the concerned doctors,” the family said and staged massive protest against the doctors.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital M Y Zagoo said that an inquiry has been ordered by a team of doctors comprising Dr Akeela and Dr Masarat, (gynecologists) besides Dr Anzil (Anesthesia).

“The team has been asked to submit the report at an earliest,” he said, adding, “Action will be taken based on the inquiry report.”

Meanwhile, police has taken cognizance of the matter and started investigations under 174 CrPc, a police officer said.

He said that action as warranted against those found to be negligent would be taken. (GNS)