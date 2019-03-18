25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

March 18, 2019 | Agencies

Unknown gunmen on Monday evening shot dead a 25-year-old labourer in Reshipora, Tral are of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports reaching GNS said that the militants fired upon Mohsin Ahmad Wani (25) son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani outside his home at Reshipora.

Wani, suffered serious bullet wounds and died instantly on the way to a nearby hospital, they said.

A senior police officer also confirmed the killing. He said that the body of the labourer has been taken to nearby hospital for all legal medico formalities.

Meanwhile, Army, Special Operations Group of Police and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

(GNS)