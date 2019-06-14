25 persons injured in bus accident in Doda

June 14, 2019 | Agencies

At least 25 passengers were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Doda district, police said on Friday.

Police said a bus on its way from Gandoh to Jammu, this morning at around 0900 hours met with an accident and turned turtle near Petrol Pump in Ghadsoo.

"At least 25 passengers travelling in the bus sustained injuries," police said adding that they were rushed to the District Hospital Doda for treatment.