25 matches played on Day 2

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu Dec 11:
In the ongoing National level Football tournament of (U/17) Boys being organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports J&K under the aegis of School Games Federation Of India (SGFI), 25 matches of the tourney were played on the second day at different venues.
In the first match, DAV beat Daman Diu by 3-0 goals at BSF Paloura, in the second match, Meghalaya beat Rajasthan by 6-3 goals at GGM Science College, in the third match Delhi beat Andhra Pradesh by 5-2 goals at Mini Stadium Parade, Uttrakhand beat IBSO by 3-0 goals at JKSS Nagrota – 1,
Andaman beat CBSE by 3-1 goals at JKSS Nagrota – 2, Vidhya Bharti beat Punjab by 3-0 goals at BSF Paloura, Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 3-0 goals at GGM Science College, Gujarat beat Dadar Nagar by 9-0 goals at Mini Stadium Parade, West Bengal beat Haryana by 1-0 goals at JKSS Nagrota – 1, Assam beat Lakshadweep by 4-0 goals at JKSS Nagrota – 2,
Tamil Nadu beat NVS by 3-0 goals at BSF Paloura, Manipur beat Karnataka by 2-1 goals at GGM Science College, Chandigarh beat Telangana by 7-0 goals at Mini Stadium Parade, Orissa v/s Tripura by 0-0 goal (Draw) at Nagrota-1, Maharashtra beat Uttar Pradesh by 3-1 at Nagrota-1, Punjab beat Chandigarh by 1-0 at BSF Paloura, Bihar beat West Bengal by 2-1 at Mini Stadium Parade, IPSC beat CBSE by 3-0 by 3-0 at GGM Science College, Kerala beat Rajasthan 8-2 goals at JKSS Nagrota-1, Haryana V/S IBSO by 0-0 Goals (Draw) at JKSS Nagrota-2.
Pertinently state team of J&K shall lock horns with the U/17 state team of Kerala at JKSS Nagrota play field 2 on Wednesday.
Thirty seven teams from different states and UTs of the country are participating in the five day long football tournament.
The mega football championship was inaugurated by J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik along with his advisor K Vijay Kumar on Monday at BSF Paloura ground. The finale of the tournament is being played on 15th of the current month.