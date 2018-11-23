About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

25 killed, 35 injured in blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published at November 23, 2018 10:11 AM 0Comment(s)594views


Press Trust of India

Peshawar

At least 25 people were killed and 35 others injured after a powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said. 

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar) near an imambargah, a Shia religious place, in Aurakzai tribal district's Kalaya area outside.

Officials said that most of the victims were minority Shia Muslims. The area has been cordoned off and investigation into the incident is under way.

An emergency has been declared in the region's hospitals to handle the situation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are on high alert following the Orakzai blast and a separate attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning.

"Our enemies are not happy with peace in the province," provincial Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said after the attack.

 

(Representional picture)

