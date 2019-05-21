About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019

25 ha earmarked for commercial vegetable cultivation in Patlipora

Dir Agriculture for shifting to exotic, high value vegetable cultivation 

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi Monday stressed on brining more areas under commercial vegetable cultivation and increasing income of the farmers.
While interacting with the farmers of newly adopted vegetable cluster at Patlipora district Pulwama, Director Agriculture said need of the hour is to shift from traditional to modern system of agriculture.
Stating that the village has a vast potential of growing vegetables, he said that farmers have earned an income of Rs 1.2 crore during the current season on the pea crop only.
Director Agriculture said that they have reached a reasonable yield potential of vegetable production. “Now there is need for shifting to exotic and high value vegetable like broccoli, parsley and other varieties to earn more profit.”
He emphasized upon giving boost to marketing of vegetables by making different groups and societies and branding the products and labelling and packaging in an attractive way. He emphasized upon the growers for forming of FPOs (Farmer produce organizations) and registers themselves with the cooperatives and sell their produce giving a brand name. Director assured the farmers for providing the transportation facility of their fresh vegetables to other states through Refrigeration vans , which will be given by the department on the requirement of the growers.
He directed the officers of the district for identifying young and fresh minds to provide them latest technical skill and training in vegetable cultivation; so that they can be transformed into agri-preneurs and can earn their livelihood through this sector. Andrabi stressed upon the extension workers to work in such a way that farmers are converted into commercial growers. He stressed for production of high value vegetable crops on a definite cropping pattern as per the demand in the market. He also stressed for value addition of the crops for increasing their shelf life and market value .
Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama M.Yousuf Shah apprised that Patlipora village has been adopted as vegetable cluster by the department where 25 hectares of land has been earmarked for commercial vegetable cultivation. The department will be providing 50 percent subsidy on purchase of high quality hybrid seeds and also will be providing technical guidance, irrigation facility and green houses to the beneficiaries.
Director Agriculture was accompanied by senior officers of the district.

 

