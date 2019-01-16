25 farmers flagged off for training in Mushkibudji Paddy cultivation

ANANTNAG, JANUARY 15:
District Development Commissioner today flagged off a group of 25 mushqbudji rice cultivating farmers of Sagam and adjacent villages to be held at Rice Research Centre SKUAST Shalimar.
The training programme has been organised by NABARD under its Capacity Building and Adoption of Technology Transfer Scheme.
Chief Agriculture Officer, DM NABARD and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
The farmers would be provided the training on best practices and use of latest farming techniques for enhancing productivity.
The DDM NABARD informed that NABARD has already provided support to these farmers by sanctioning a Farm Producers Organization under Companies Act which would mitigate the issues of marketing.
The DDC discussed with the participants various issues faced by farming community and their possible solutions. He urged the farmers to gain maximum benefit from the visit and focus on various technological interventions to enhance their income.
The Chief Agriculture Officer, Anantnag informed that 2500 Kanal of land at Sagam and adjacent villages have been brought under Mushkibudji Paddy cultivation.