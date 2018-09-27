25 ‘erring’ teachers suspended in J&K

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
As many as 25 teachers were suspended on charge of dereliction of duty in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday.
During inspection of schools in Thanamandi Block of Rajouri district, officials found a number of teachers not checking home assignments of students or even teaching them as per the duty schedule, a senior authority said, adding that 25 erring teachers were suspended.
The officials carried out the inspections after repeated complaints from the public, the official said. The inspection team was led by Joint Director of Education Abdul Hamid.