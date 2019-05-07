25 beneficiaries complete skills course under Krishi Shakti

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Twenty Five female beneficiaries completed 5-month skills course in tailoring and designing at Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) training centre in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the beneficiaries for enrolling themselves and successfully completing the course.

He asked the ADC Srinagar K. K Sidha who is also the Programme Officer ICDS Srinagar to submit a list of these beneficiaries for assuring every support and assistance by the district administration to carry on their trades.

Joint Director Planning M.Y. Lone was also present on the occasion.