25 absent employees suspended in Budgam

Rising Kashmir News

Budgam, Jan 31:

 Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai Wednesday suspended 25 government employees for remaining absent from duties, during a surprise inspection in Chadoora and Chareshareef.
The official spokesperson said during the inspection, 20 employees of Municipal committee Chadoora and 5 employees of Municipal Committee Char-e-Shareef were found absent from their duties without any authorization.
The ADDC ordered on spot suspension of the absent employees. He said that the government has adopted zero tolerance against the dereliction of duties by employees.
He further directed employees to perform their duties regularly in letter and spirit and ensure prompt services to the general public. CNS

 

