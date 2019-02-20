24x7 Help Desk established at Lal Ded hospital for abandoned babies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Integrated Child Protection Scheme (JKICPS) under the guidance of Juvenile Justice Board and Chairmanship of Selection Cum Over Sight Committee Chief, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi have come up with the first of its kind 24x7 Help Desk at Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar.
This Help Desk would be the lifeline for abandoned/unwanted babies who usually end up in insecure, unprotected and shelter-less places. This is an opportunity to reclaim these unfortunate and under privileged babies and rehabilitate them into our society as soon as possible.
JKICPS has appealed the civil society, professionals, Health Department, Education Department, Police, and all other strata of society to come forward and help create a bridge between these abandoned babies and genuine guardians for rehabilitation of these children.
The Help Desk shall provide 24-hour facility to the persons who wish to handover the child to ICPS. The Department shall provide health care facility, Education, Nutrition, Shelter etc to these cases.
ICPS shall also provide sponsorship to children in need. ICPS has setup a Child Protection Management System to formulate and implement effective intervention strategies and monitor their outcomes.